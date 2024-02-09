Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in his congratulations on Diplomatic Worker's Day, spoke of serious threats to Russia's security. The minister's address on February 10 was published on portal departments.

“Today, when Russia is again faced with serious security threats, their feat serves as a high standard for the involvement of diplomats in the destinies of the entire people. <...> In the context of the hybrid aggression unleashed by the collective West, the foreign policy service is making its contribution to the diplomatic support of a special military operation and the achievement of its goals,” Lavrov said.

He added that diplomats have a hard time in their field when they find themselves surrounded by foreign participants in the political process who act according to a centuries-old scheme to demonize Russia, not disdaining personal attacks. As Lavrov noted, the best employees of the interstate department have enormous psychological stability and confidence.

“Largely thanks to diplomatic efforts, it is possible not only to stop attempts at international isolation of our country, but also to bring relations with those states that show a constructive interest in interaction with Russia to a qualitatively new level,” Lavrov emphasized.

On February 10, the Russian Federation celebrates the professional holiday of all those who represent the interests of the state on the world stage – Diplomatic Worker's Day. In 2024 it falls on a Saturday.

Diplomat's Day was established in 2002 by decree of the President of the Russian Federation. The date for it, February 10, was not chosen by chance. It is to this day that the earliest mention of the Ambassadorial Prikaz, the first foreign policy department in Russia, formed under Ivan the Terrible, dates back to this day. No act or order on its creation has survived, but this order first appeared in official documents in 1549.