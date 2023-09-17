James Rodríguez is not having a good time: this is how they destroy him in Brazil for his ‘low’ level

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.
James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.
The Colombian is strongly criticized.
James Rodriguez returned to Sao Paulo after his participation with the Colombia selection in the tie where he saw minutes in the games against Venezuela and Chile.
time, the Colombian is preparing for his first great challenge in Brazil, the final of that country’s Cup that will be played in Sao Paulo against Flamengo this Sunday.
It is not the best
James participated in Sao Paulo’s most recent training sessions, but the club still sees him as a substitute for most of the games and for the decisive series against ‘Fla’.
Before the Cup final, the Brazilian press harshly criticized the Colombian and claimed that he has a long way to go to meet the expectations generated by his arrival in Sao Paulo.
“Called by Colombia, the midfielder played both games in the South American Qualifiers window and was unable to gain more ground with Sao Paulo before the final phase,” the Globo Esporte media outlet noted at the beginning.
And he added: “He is still far from having the expected impact. Due to lack of time and opportunities, the Colombian is far from starting as one of the protagonists for the match against Flamengo.”
It should be remembered that James in his five games with Sao Paulo contributed an assist and missed the decisive penalty in the series against Quito League for the South American Cup.
