Sunday, September 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez is not having a good time: this is how they destroy him in Brazil for his ‘low’ level

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez is not having a good time: this is how they destroy him in Brazil for his ‘low’ level

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

The Colombian is strongly criticized.

James Rodriguez returned to Sao Paulo after his participation with the Colombia selection in the tie where he saw minutes in the games against Venezuela and Chile.

time, the Colombian is preparing for his first great challenge in Brazil, the final of that country’s Cup that will be played in Sao Paulo against Flamengo this Sunday.
(Shakira: Piqué’s unexpected reaction to the singer’s visit to Barranquilla)(Shakira loses another ‘family battle’ with Clara Chía Marti over Gerard Piqué)

See also  Miguel 'Supermán' López explosive: he does not leave even the crumbs in the Tour of Colombia

It is not the best

James participated in Sao Paulo’s most recent training sessions, but the club still sees him as a substitute for most of the games and for the decisive series against ‘Fla’.

Before the Cup final, the Brazilian press harshly criticized the Colombian and claimed that he has a long way to go to meet the expectations generated by his arrival in Sao Paulo.

“Called by Colombia, the midfielder played both games in the South American Qualifiers window and was unable to gain more ground with Sao Paulo before the final phase,” the Globo Esporte media outlet noted at the beginning.

James Rodriguez

And he added: “He is still far from having the expected impact. Due to lack of time and opportunities, the Colombian is far from starting as one of the protagonists for the match against Flamengo.”

It should be remembered that James in his five games with Sao Paulo contributed an assist and missed the decisive penalty in the series against Quito League for the South American Cup.
(Shakira is still furious: even Piqué’s friends ‘took the piss’)

See also  Poveglia: this is the story of the 'world's most haunted' island

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #good #time #destroy #Brazil #level

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Berlin, environmental activists spray paint the Brandenburg Gate

In Berlin, environmental activists spray paint the Brandenburg Gate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result