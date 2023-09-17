The residents of the Madrid neighborhood of Montecarmelo fear that something smells bad in the relocation of the garbage truck bases promoted by the Madrid City Council. The platform No to the Canton of Montecarmelo denounces that the municipal government intends to locate one of the cleaning cantons “without counting on the neighbors” on a plot near the Alemán School, the Sol Solito Nursery School and the Fuencarral Municipal Cemetery. This equipment serves as parking and changing rooms for municipal sweepers and sometimes as a temporary garbage deposit on the way to the landfill. The rejection is such that this Sunday the platform has called a rally which, despite the rain, was attended by more than a hundred people. The neighbors sang “No cantones entre coles” and carried signs, tarps and even umbrellas with slogans such as “No to the canton” and “Relocation now.”

The protest took place a few meters from the plot where the new infrastructure is proposed to be located. The project is part of the Public Space Cleaning contract awarded at the end of 2021 for around 1.7 billion euros and, in addition to sweeping and washing, foresees the construction of 16 new cantons in Madrid. Initially, the one in Montecarmelo was going to be built near the Infanta Leonor school, about 700 meters from the point of this weekend’s protest. The rejection of the surrounding residents coincided on the eve of the 28-M elections, where José Luis Martínez Almeida sought – and achieved – re-election.

Given the controversy, on April 17, just over a month before the vote, the Almeida government paused the project to study alternative locations in this and 11 other cantons. On May 8, the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, met with the residents in this northern neighborhood and informed them that “they would work together with the associations to find a new location,” as he explains. a statement from the Montecarmelo Neighborhood Association, released a week ago. They did not learn more about the subject until July, when they detected movement of machines on the plot.

Posters and canvases hung against the new canton of Montecarmelo on the residential buildings in front of the chosen plot. JUAN BARBOSA

After weeks of uncertainty, the neighbors knew which alternative would be chosen for the work. At the beginning of September, the neighbors organized themselves on the platform No to the Canton of Montecarmelo which, they say, brings together more than 16,000 people representing 58 urbanizations, educational institutions and businesses. The balconies and walls of the neighborhood have been filled with tarps and posters with messages rejecting relocation to that plot.

The platform denounces that the contract for lot 3 – which covers the districts of Fuencarral, Moncloa and Latina – was modified in August, in the middle of holidays, to relocate the canton “to the worst location of all possible”, as Rafael Llanes says, representative of the organization. “It will be next to two schools [el Alemán y Santa María La Blanca], which total more than 3,000 children, a kindergarten, a cemetery, residential areas and the Green Belt,” he details. The main building of the canton will occupy 872 square meters of the plot, the workshops and warehouses, another 588 meters. A document from the City Council sent to the Alemán School says that there are 502. “The distance to the school is 124 meters […] which will not produce any sound or visual impacts, much less odors, since in that facility the only thing that will be done is park vehicles and transfer, from small trucks to larger ones for transport, the waste that is improperly left on the street. some residents of Fuencarral”, detail the municipal officials. The letter sent includes several recreations of the building which, they say, will have a sustainable design with “bioclimatic facades” and a “green roof.”

Demetrio Álvarez, who lives in front of the lot and has his children studying at the Alemán School, was one of those attending the protest this Sunday. With an umbrella in one hand and a sign in the other, he assures that “it is nonsense to put the canton here, there being many more options; “There is an area on the road from Fuencarral to Alcobendas.” That location, a little less than two kilometers from the disputed plot, was the one proposed by the neighborhood association to the City Council. Sara Puebla, another of those affected and mother of a student at the Santa María La Blanca school, explains that she is concerned not only about the noise and possible bad smells that the project may bring, but also the impact on mobility: “The entry and exit of the neighborhood in the morning is a funnel. “It would be horrible with the movement of cleaning vehicles.”

A moment of the concentration of the residents of Montecarmelo this Sunday. JUAN BARBOSA

While the protest was taking place in the north of Madrid, in the center, in the El Retiro park, the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, confirmed that he will meet with the neighborhood representatives “next Monday” to explain the project, the alternatives analyzed and “why this plot meets the conditions from a technical and minimal impact point of view.” “It is the furthest plot from any home,” he argued. Carabante maintained that the City Council’s commitment is “not to start works until the neighbors have been informed.”

Neighborhood representatives hope that at that meeting they will also be explained why the new “macrocanton” is going to unite several facilities into one. The Urban Planning delegate confirmed this information on September 12. “It is a relocation of the Selur to Arroyofresno and the canton that went to the other side of the Pau, on the road from Colmenar to Montecarmelo,” he said at a City Council event. That same week, Almeida defended and insisted that there “there will be no waste treatment” and that measures will be taken to minimize the impact on mobility.

But in Montecarmelo there is a certain distrust. Raúl Baena, one of the first to arrive at the protest this Sunday, affirms that “paper holds everything” and criticizes that “the reality of the cantons in Madrid is that they bring noise, bad smells and inconvenience to the neighbors ”. The representative of the platform No to the Canton of Montecarmelo He clarifies that the organization has “a citizen character without any type of political connotation,” but recognizes that “a large part of the neighborhood has elected the people who are in the City Council and perhaps that is why they feel so hurt and disappointed.” In Montecarmelo, the PP obtained between 60% and 70% of the votes in the 28-M elections.

