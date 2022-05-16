Guadalajara Jalisco. – Mourning and tragedy was experienced in sport of Mexico, after death of judoka Jalisco, David Alexander Gomez Floresthis Saturday inside the National Universiade 2022, in Ciudad JuárezChihuahua.

It was through the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) that the death of a cardiorespiratory arrest of the athlete who was in the border city representing the highest house of studies in Jalisco.

“During his individual participation in the division of more than 100 kilogramsHe suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. The athlete received CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) by the medical personnel who were at the venue for said competitions,” the university reported.

Gómez Flores was transferred by ambulance to the Specialty Medical Center in Ciudad Juárez, where he was admitted to the intensive care area, however, despite the efforts of specialists, in the end he lost his life.

David Alejandro was selected in Judo, in addition to the fact that he was studying the degree of Administration of Organizations as part of the System of Virtual University offered by the UdeG.

“He began to feel dizzy, to feel bad. she sat down. He told the referee to stop; he wanted to join again, he couldn’t and that’s when we came in and that’s when he fell unemployed, ”explained the doctor of the university’s sports teams, Armando Tonatiuh Mondragón Rodríguez.

The specialist determined that the young athlete died of sudden death despite the fact that all resuscitation protocols were followed and that he did not present a previous blow that could have triggered his situation.

“In these cases the outcome is the same. We know, as doctors, that this kind of thingeven in an operating room they cannot be reversed, “concluded the doctor.

The competitions of the discipline were suspended until further notice, while the organizers of the 2022 National Universiade reported that they established communication with the family of Gómez Flores.

For its part, the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), through its head, Ana Gabriela Guevara and the Governor of Chihuahua, Maru CamposThey lamented the death of the athlete and sent condolences to the family.