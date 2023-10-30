Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp, a very sweet birthday

Izabel Goulart recently celebrated an unforgettable birthday: 39 candles on the cake, the affection of friends and above all his boyfriend Kevin Trapp.

The goalkeeper of Eintracht Frankfurt – Napoli’s opponent in the Champions League round of 16 last spring who saw Osimhen and his companions advance to the next round (then eliminated by Milan) – he also sent her a romantic message under the social post in which Brazilian super model (she has modeled for the world’s top brands and has been one of Victoria’s Secret angels since 2005) published some videos and images of the party.

“Everything in the world loves you!!!! Happy birthday with great love”, he wrote with a red heart to accompany the sweet thought. Easy translation: “The whole world loves you! Happy birthday my great love.”







Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp, eight years of love

The love between Kevin Trapp and Izabel Goulart not only is it going swimmingly, but it has been going on since 2015: at the beginning of October the model and the goalkeeper celebrated their anniversary and he gave her eight bouquets of flowers for their eight years together

