Rosa Fuentes is in the middle of controversy after Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo They went out in front of cameras to tell details of their romance. Although the still wife of the popular ‘Caballito’ has assured that she will not forgive the father of her youngest children for his infidelity with the former police officer, Rodrigo González, ‘Peluchín’, took advantage of the latest edition of his program ‘Amor y fuego’ to reveal a unknown detail about the couple’s divorce process.

What did Rosa Fuentes say about reconciling with Paolo Hurtado?

This Monday, October 30, the program ‘America today’ spread a conversation they had with Rosa Fuentes, who spoke about the situation she faces as a result of the revelations of her still husband Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo. Initially, the still wife of ‘Caballito’ pointed out that her children have been the most harmed after this controversial event.

Later, Fuentes referred to whether there are plans to reconcile with Hurtado. “Also clarify that currently our communication (with Paolo Hurtado) has been and is only between parents.… It has been a very strong blow, very hard for me, I remain firm. The health and stability of my children is ahead,” she said.

Will Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado no longer divorce?

Rodrigo Gonzalez surprised by announcing, this Monday, October 30, that a source close to Rosa Fuentes’ lawyer contacted him and told him that Paolo Hurtado’s still wife had given up continuing with the divorce process. “They have been back for a long time,” pointed out the host of ‘Love and Fire’ to the surprise of his partner Gigi Miter.

