Itziar Castro, 46 ​​years old, died on Friday, December 8 when he was rehearsing for a synchronized swimming show. The actress, remembered for her character ‘Goya’ from the Spanish series ‘Vis a Vis’, moved the public and moviegoers, who saw Castro’s dedication and professionalism in each role. That is why this news confirmed by Frankie DeLeonardis, film director, took many of her followers by surprise, who expected to see her in many more projects. In addition, the actress of Catalan origin won important awards and in this note we tell you all the details of this star of Spanish cinema.

What did Itziar Castro die of?

According to sources close to Itziar and a post published on her account, she, minutes before, was rehearsing for a synchronized swimming show together with her teacher Anna Tarrés and her swimming team. They were the ones who realized that something was not right with the actress and called 112 to respond to the emergency. However, this was not enough and the artist ended up losing her life, apparently due to cardiorespiratory arrest. Hours later, the film director Frankie DeLeonardis confirmed Castro’s death on social networks.

Who was Itziar Castro?

Itziar Castro He began his professional career in 2002 in the feature film ‘Noche de fiesta’ and since then he continued working on different film and television projects. But what elevated his acting career was his character as ‘Goya’ in the 2015 series ‘Vis a Vis’, something that was undoubtedly one of his best performances. In 2017, Castro acted in a feature film ‘Pieles’ and this led her to be nominated for the Goya Awards as best new actress and also won the ‘Union of Actors and Actresses’ award in the same category.

In which films and series did Itziar Castro appear?

Itziar Castro She worked on different film and theater projects, but only a few have achieved success, catapulting her as a star of Spanish cinema. The series are: ‘Vis a Vis’ 2015, ‘Vis a Vis: El Oasis’ 2020, ‘Por H o ​​por B’ 2020 and ‘Once upon a time but not anymore’ 2019. Without a doubt, the actress leaves an indelible mark on many fans of her work.

