The comment after the victory over Cremonese which is worth a large slice of the Italian Cup final

Below are the words of the technician of the Florentine Vincent Italian after the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg played at Cremonese:

“We looked for this double advantage and we keep it, we deserved to win. In the cups we have always traveled well, while in the league we conceded goals at every opportunity. Now, however, we also manage to escape certain dangers, we are winning many games and lining up many results, it is important and we want to continue”.

Trust – “It’s essential, I repeat, our problem was only the championship standings. Winning helps to work with a free mind, the plays come and with them the victories. We have been repaid, the club has never lacked closeness. Two months ago we didn’t expect any of this and now we’ve come out and we’re enjoying it.” See also River's congratulations to Boca for winning the Argentina Cup: with a load included!

First part of the season – “We had some individual situations that weren’t great, people who hadn’t played for a long time, then we wanted to do well in the Conference. Now we’ve also managed to sort out the defense, and when the others arrive in goal Terracciano is there. We get along well, but he had shot us badly”.

Future – “You can’t help but focus on the last two months. At most, the rest now matters for little.”

April 5th – 11.17pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Italian #rejoices #runs #symptom #period #form