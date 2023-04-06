Real Madrid humiliated Barcelona on Wednesday with an impressive 4-0 victory at the Camp Nou, in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, 4-1 on aggregate.

The goals of Vinicius (45) and Karim Benzema (50, 58, 80) served to lift the defeat of the first leg in Madrid, making it 4-1 on aggregate for the whites, who will meet Osasuna in the cup final on May 6 in Seville.

Real Madrid returns to a Copa del Rey final for the first time since winning this tournament in 2014 against Barça (2-1 in the final) after a match in which the meringues took off in the second half.

In a Camp Nou that the Argentine star chanted Leo Messi After days of new comments about a possible return of Rosario to Barcelona, ​​the Barça club sought to control the ball against a more comfortable opponent on the counterattack.

Vinicius leads the way

Barça was about to take the lead early when Sergi Roberto unleashed a shot that was cut by David Alaba (10), which was followed by a dangerous shot Raphinha’s header in the heart of the white area that Thibaut Courtois (14) stopped.

The Barça team controlled the first half in a very rough match, with many individual duels and a lot of work for the referee in the face of the continuous scuffles between the players, but they lacked fine-tuning in the face of the goal defended by Courtois.

With Araujo pending the arrival of Vinicius, Barça progressed further down the left wing where the young Alejandro Balde appeared to put balls into the area for Lewandowski, a benchmark in attack, but who could not find the way to score.

The white team sought to press the rival team’s exit to try to quickly reach the domain of Marc-André Ter Stegen. When the match seemed to go to rest with 0-0 on the scoreboard, Courtois took a shot from Lewandowski, starting a counterattack that Vinicius finished off with a shot that Jules Koundé tried to stop on the line, but the ball went inside the goal also helped by the foot of Benzema (45).

blaugrana confusion

After the break, Real Madrid soon increased the score with a drive from Luka Modric, who passed Benzema and the Frenchman beat Ter Stegen with a shot close to the post (50). The goal put Real Madrid ahead in the tie, while at Barça, the goal triggered nerves with several inaccuracies. Courtois took a cross shot from Balde (52), while Araujo shot too cross (56) in the Barca reaction attempt, cut off by the third Merengue goal.

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

Franck Kessié knocked down Vinicius in the area causing a penalty, which Benzema scored to make it 3-0 (58) for Real Madrid, dominating in the second half.

Match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The goal fell like a blow for Barcelona, ​​in which Xavi Hernández moved the bench adding more gunpowder to try to reach the two goals that would take the game to extra time, but the white team was already very comfortable on the field.

As the minutes passed, the game slowed down and in a new counterattack, Vinicius combined with Benzema so that the Frenchman crossed the ball before Ter Stegen left, making the final 4-0 (80), which put Real Madrid in in the cup final.

SPORTS AND AFP

