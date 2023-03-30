Italian media says pope had breathing problems

The Vatican said Francis had been taken to hospital for pre-scheduled tests, but Italian newspapers added he had experienced breathing difficulties shortly before. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis was taken this Wednesday (29) to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for tests that, according to the Vatican, were scheduled, although the Italian press reported that he had “respiratory difficulties” at the end of the morning and had to go by ambulance to the medical center.

In a brief message, the Vatican said only that the pontiff is in hospital “for pre-scheduled tests”, but did not disclose why.

For its part, the Corriere della Sera newspaper explained that it would be a question of “heart problems and breathing difficulties”, but that the situation, for the time being, “is not worrying”.

After Wednesday’s traditional audience, the pope allegedly experienced breathing difficulties that Vatican doctors found alarming, according to Il Messaggero newspaper.

A hospitalization is almost certain, as security guards were alerted to spend the night on the tenth floor of the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli, reserved for pontiffs, added other Italian press vehicles.