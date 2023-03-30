His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zaher Palace tonight His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, who offered peace to their Highnesses and extended congratulations and blessings for the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and the attendees exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to repeat this honorable occasion for the wise leadership and the people of the UAE with progress and prosperity and for the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness. Blessings, security, and peace.

Their Highnesses also accepted congratulations on this blessed Islamic occasion from Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Major General Salem Juma Al Kaabi, Head of the Executive Department of the Military Judiciary, and Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank.

Their Highnesses also exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan with notables and dignitaries of the tribes and well-wishers of citizens and residents of the country and members of the Arab and Islamic communities, asking God Almighty to return them to their Highnesses with good health and happiness.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, and Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi. Head of the Ruler’s Court, a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of government departments, and senior officials.