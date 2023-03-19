Elmar Nascimento says that the government needs to “make the payment of amendments flow” and puts Waldez Góes’ appointment in Davi Alcolumbre’s quota

The leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), said that it does not suit his acronym to formalize the entry into the allied base of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The congressman downplayed the appointment of 3 party ministers to the Esplanada and demanded the release of amendments by the Executive.

“[Por causa da] party configuration, it is not convenient [entrar na base aliada]. Imagine, I give you a statement that I am a base. I leave with 20 to 25 deputies contesting me. What will the government gain from this?”, said Elmar in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to Elmar, the choice of Daniela Carneiro (Tourism), Juscelino Filho (Communications) and Waldez Goes (Integration) for the ministries do not represent party indications, but the senator’s personal choices Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

“It cannot be the government that will say what entered our quota. We are the ones who have to accept it. […] I cannot recognize who is not affiliated to the party, because I will be discrediting the affiliates”, declared.

Still according to Elmar, the government should speed up the payment of amendments to congressmen and contemplate low-clergy deputies.

“The government needs to dialogue and fulfill its commitments. Mainly to make the Budget flow. […] 80% of Congress, which is the lower clergy, wants to know about budget execution”, stated.

Elmar was close to becoming a minister in the Lula government, but ended up vetoed by PT members in Bahia. Belonging to a political group opposing the PT in Bahia, the leader of União Brasil used to criticize the PT.

At Esplanada dos Ministérios, one of those allocated was Daniela Carneiro, who does not have the political density to attract votes from the party bench.

The process caused wear and tear on the new government with Elmar himself, with the União Brasil bench, and with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with whom the deputy from Bahia is close.

Elmar is able to attract deputies from his party to the base of government, something that the leadership of União Brasil has struggled to do.