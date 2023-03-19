The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) sent, this Friday (17), to the national secretary of Public Security, Tadeu Alencar, a recommendation for security in the region of Novo Repartimento, in southeastern Pará, to be expanded.

Last Wednesday (15), public servants who assist the Parakanã indigenous people were intimidated by hooded men. Indigenous peoples have also been approached in the same way, warned the MPF.

Also according to the MPF, threats, attacks and ambushes against these original peoples have been taking place since 2022, when three non-indigenous people were found dead in the Parakanã Indigenous Land, as the agency points out, noting that the public authorities did not take measures to prevent violence.

Recommendations

Among the measures suggested are the increase in the numbers of the National Public Security Force in the region of Novo Repartimento, in a quantity consistent with the threats faced. In addition, the MPF recommended setting up a temporary base on the Transamazon Highway, at the Taxaokoakwera Support Post, until the risk of conflict is resolved.

Recommendations are instruments of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that serve to alert public agents about the need for measures to resolve an irregular situation or that may lead to any irregularity. Unfounded non-compliance with a recommendation or insufficient grounds for not fully or partially complying with it may lead the Public Prosecutor’s Office to adopt legal measures.