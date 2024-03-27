The armed confrontation between Israel and Hamas is experiencing moments of extreme tension. In fact, Israeli authorities confirmed the death of some Hamas fighters, who are considered of high military value.

“The deputy head of Hamas's military wing was eliminated, Marwan Issa“, indicated this March 26, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

This man is designated as the number three of the terrorist organizationbelow Yahya Sinwar (Israel's most wanted man) and Mohamed Deif, commander in chief of the al Qasam Brigades.

The death of Marwan Issa had been reported a week ago by the United States, however, it has so far been confirmed by Israel.

Another of the casualties announced by the Israeli Army is that of Ghazi Abu Tamaa, who was “head of the Hamas administrative and combat support staff.”

In addition, the IDF accuses the two men of having planned the attack on October 7, 2023.

“These two senior terrorist agents were eliminated in a precise range of the IAF (Israeli Air Force),” they added. The attack would have taken place on March 10 in Nuseirat, the center of the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the IDF announced that after an airstrike in Habbariyeh, southern Lebanon, a senior member of the Sunni Muslim terrorist group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya was killed.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media indicate that seven doctors died, while four others are recovering from injuries which caused an air attack by the Israeli Army on a medical site.

