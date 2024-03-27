Home page politics

After the bloody terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia's state media linked Ukraine and the West with the terrible attack.

Moscow – Despite warnings from the USA of a possible attack and several letters of responsibility from Islamist terrorists, the media in Russia never tires of blaming both Ukraine and the West after the bloody terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow.

There are indications that Vladimir Putin is still trying to use the attack near Moscow to carry out the attack he carried out Ukraine war to legitimize it, and also to want to hold the West responsible for the atrocity. The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry under Sergei Lavrov, Maria Zakharova, made serious allegations against the USA on Monday (March 25) – and spoke of a “narrative of IS terror”.

After the bloody terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in northwest Moscow, Russia's state media linked Ukraine and the West with the terrible attack. © Vitaly Smolnikov/AP/dpa

Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kremlin media target Ukraine and the West

“In Russia today there is an extraordinary front page summarizing Moscow's attempts to link Ukraine and the West with the massacre at the Crocus City concert hall,” reports the British Moscow correspondent BBCSteve Rosenberg on Wednesday (March 27) on X, formerly Twitter, about the Russian state media's propaganda machine in full swing.

In the article, Rosenberg shows the current lead story of the Russian newspaper Arguments and Facts. It is luridly reported: “We know the architects of the Crocus terrorist attacks. And who organized it. May they burn in hell.” It continues: “All this nonsense about the Islamic State. They should tell each other that.”

“May they burn in hell”: Russian media sets fire to pictures of Scholz and Biden

“They” – that is, the heads of various heads of state that have already caught fire in the bright collage: including Volodymyr Zelenskyj, Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Olaf Scholz. In the interior section of the most widely read Russian weekly – with a circulation of almost 3 million – there follows an article about an “American footprint in the Crocus tragedy”. Among other things, it says: “Terrorism was the standard instrument of the West for decades,” he translates BBC-Journalist.

After the attack near Moscow: Russian intelligence chief suspects Western involvement

The next example Rosenberg uses is the front page of the daily newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda “In Ukraine, people were preparing to give the terrorists a hero's welcome,” explains the director of the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, there. When asked whether he thinks the USA, Great Britain and Ukraine are responsible for the attack in Moscow, he replies: “We think so.”

Russia's propaganda media rails against the USA, NATO and Ukraine: “puppet state”

In the Rossiyskaya Gazeta says Bortnikov: “The Ukrainian side has participated in the training of fighters in the Middle East.” The paper quotes as “experts”. George Galloway, a member of the British Parliament with a more than questionable ideology. He believes “that the USA, its NATO allies and its puppet state Ukraine are actually responsible for the mass murder,” says the extreme in his home country Left-wing nationalist and anti-Semite known politician.

It all sounds too familiar to be surprising. Shortly after the attack, in which at least 139 people were killed, Vladimir Putin shaped the Russian narrative, according to which the Ukrainians had already prepared a loophole for the attackers and had prepared their escape. The Ukrainian leadership vehemently rejected this. However, the Russian president recently stated that he believed that radical Islamists were behind the attack. However, he did not completely deviate from his original suspicion of a “Ukrainian trace”.