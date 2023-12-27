Eylon Levy, spokesperson for the Government of Israel, assured this Wednesday that 22 of the 129 hostages still held by Hamas are already dead after being murdered by the Islamists, who refuse to hand over their bodies.

For this reason, he denounced that the Red Cross “must do more” to assist the most vulnerable who “have been buried alive” in captivity.

So far 110 hostages have been released alive, 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, while the army has recovered the bodies of another eleven, including three killed by mistake by soldiers.

Of the 129 still estimated to be kidnapped, 118 are Israelis and 11 foreigners, among them the 22 dead, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas denounces that organs from Palestinian bodies returned by Israel were stolen.

“Urgent” ceasefire



The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called this Wednesday “urgently” for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), “to prevent “civilians suffer more violence.”

Tedros has highlighted in a statement that the recent resolution approved in the United Nations Security Council on sending aid to the Palestinian enclave “seemed to offer hope for an improvement in the distribution” of humanitarian material, although witness accounts leave Of course, it “has not yet had a direct impact” on the population.

“The safety of our staff and the continuity of operations depend on more food reaching all of Gaza immediately. “My own colleagues are also directly and personally affected by the conflict, as is virtually everyone in Gaza,” he added.

The WHO has reported that thousands of people have had to be displaced due to the heavy attacks in Yan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. One of the bombings disabled the radio tower of the Al-Shifa hospital and the central ambulance dispatch system for the entire area, affecting more than 1.5 million people.

“This forced mass movement of people will also lead to more overcrowding, increased risk of infectious diseases and will make the delivery of humanitarian aid even more difficult,” said the WHO representative in the West Bank and Gaza, Rik Peeperkorn.

According to the organization's evaluations, the Gaza Strip has thirteen hospitals that are partially functioning, while two others operate in minimal conditions and twenty-one are not operational. In Al-Shifa there are about 50,000 refugees, while in Al-Amal there are 14,000 displaced people.