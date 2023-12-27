2024 looks to be a very interesting year for fans of The Legend of Zelda. Although there is no official information at the moment, It has been noted that next year there would be no information related to this series..

Since the launch of Breath of the Wild, the series has had some type of activity every year. Games like Skyward Sword HD, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and the remake of Link's Awakening They have kept the community alive. Although we did not see a new game in 2022, the re-releases of Ocarina of Time and Majora's Maskas well as all information related to Tears of the Kingdom, they kept the conversation on social networks. However, it seems that in 2024 we would not have something similar.

Although Nintendo seems to have no plans for the series in 2024, Rumors have indicated that the HD remasters of The Wind Waker and twilight princess What we saw on the Wii U could come to the Nintendo Switch, although that is a rumor that has been circulating for a while and has not become a reality. Likewise, the series is on a quite complex path.

After the success they were Breath of the Wild and Tears of the KingdomEiji Aonuma, producer of the series, has noted that Nintendo is ready to explore a new direction for the series. In this way, it has been speculated that the open world style that we have seen in the last two installments would be abandoned in favor of returning to the traditional design that we have seen since A Link to the Past, or even the possibility of seeing something is not ruled out. brand new.

Another important factor is The Legend of Zelda movie. Just like what happened with the tape Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo could choose to launch Link's next adventure to coincide with the premiere of the film that Sony is developing. This would mean that we would see another title until, at least, 2025.

Of course, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no clear information about the future of The Legend of Zelda, and Nintendo is a company that keeps its information secret until it is time to reveal it. In this way, the fact that more information about the next step for the franchise will be released in early or mid-2024 is not ruled out.

We just have to wait and see what plans Nintendo has, and how the community will react to Link's next step, whether it's something completely new or a return to the past. On related topics, the series producer talks about classic games. Likewise, is there a possibility of a Zelda Maker?

Editor's Note:

There's nothing wrong with a break. While The Legend of Zelda is one of the biggest franchises in the industry, and its last two mainline games were smash hits, there's no obligation to see a new game in 2024, 2025, or until Nintendo so desires. .

Via: Screen Rant