The Barça team would have as a priority to sign a center forward next summer and, according to the newspaper Sport, the Swede is the alternative to Erling Haaland if the operation goes wrong. The media itself also mentions the name of Dusan Vlahovic, although with less weight.
Alexander Isak has eight goals and two assists in 24 games for Real Sociedad this year. It is far from the production that he had in the second half of LaLiga in the previous year, where he scored 13 goals in the second round. However, at 22 years old, he still has a huge room for improvement and has shown that Spanish football has adapted.
That is why, according to the newspaper Sport, is the Plan B of the FC Barcelona if it does not manage to undertake the signing of Erling Haaland. The transfer to Borussia Dortmund, the commissions to the representative Mino Raiola and the player’s father and the large salary disbursement force the Barça team to make a great economic effort to negotiate for him. In case of not coming to fruition, he will have room to sign another great striker.
The Swede and Eritrean is ahead of Dusan Vlahovic, the 21-year-old Serbian striker for Fiorentina who has scored 20 goals in 24 games this year. The Italians valued him at 70 million in the previous summer, but his contract ends in 2023 and this works against him. Quite the opposite occurs with Alexander Isak, who has a contract until 2026 and a clause of 90 million euros.
Sport indicates that it is an absolute priority when making the squad to reinforce the position of nine. Already in this winter market the name of Álvaro Morata has sounded as a loan, but Juventus has closed to negotiate. The azulgrana must have a scoring reference above, given that after the halfway point of the season they have Memphis Depay (5) and Ansu Fati (5) as top scorers, quite discreet figures.
