Leo Messi added a new award to his infinite record by winning this Monday in London the trophy for best player in the world of 2023 at the awards The Best of the Fifa, beating the favorite Erling Haaland.

Messi, who did not attend the gala, thus achieved his third The Best award, after those obtained in 2019 and 2022, while the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí she took the women's award, after her team's victory in the World Cup.

The gesture says it all

When it seemed that the Norwegian Erling Haaland had a betting advantage to win the prize, with his five trophies won with the Manchester City, andn a trio of finalists that completed the French Kylian Mbappé, Messi won new individual recognition.

The Inter Miami player and Aitana Bonmatí confirm with this award the Ballon d'Or won by both in 2023, after having won the men's and women's World Cups with their teams.

The Argentine, who adds eight to his three The Best awards Ballon d'Or, won the award despite the fact that Qatar World Cup, won by Argentina in 2022, it was not taken into account in this 2023 edition.

The winner was so surprising and it was believed that Haaland would be the one to receive the award, that the player's father was surprised.

At least that was evident in the videos of the broadcast, a gesture that goes around the world.

