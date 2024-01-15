Transfer market, Kean leaves Juventus: Monza and Fiorentina cold tracks

Moise Kean is expected to leave Juventus during this winter transfer market session. The Italian striker born in 2000 is closed in black and white given the crowding in the offensive department (Vlahovic, Chiesa, Yildiz and Milik) for a team that only plays in the championship and Italian Cup (at most still 3 games, between semi-finals and final). This is why he can leave on loan for 6 months, so as to find a club that allows him to play and convince Luciano Spalletti to call him up to the national team for Euro 2024. But first we need the contract renewal agreement – which expires in a year and a half.



In Italy, Monza and Fiorentina follow him. But Moise Kean seems to lean towards a new experience abroad, after those with Everton and PSG.

Juventus transfer market, Moise Kean heading abroad

Outside Serie A “there are various admirers of Kean, and just away from Serie A Kean expressed his preference to be sold – explained transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio to Sky Sport -. Moise Kean, twenty-three years old but already with a lot of experience behind him, could leave Juventus in this transfer market session, on loan. Various teams have shown interest in the former PSG and Everton player, both in the Ligue1, with Rennes and Farioli's Nice who have set their sights on the Italian striker, in a championship he knows, having already played there with the Parisians, than in La Liga, with Simeone's Atletico Madrid”.

