Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi army began implementing the first stages of the blocking line strategy deep in the Hamrin Hills, far northeast of Diyala, as part of measures to enhance city security by moving deeper to cut off the most important infiltration routes for ISIS terrorist cells from two governorates and protect more than 300,000 residents. Liberated cities and villages.

A senior security source said, “The first stages of the repellent line, which is a multi-objective security strategy, have been initiated in the Hamrin Hills, which for years were like hills of fire due to the heat of events and the spread of ISIS cells, but the situation has changed in recent years through a joint security effort that contributed.” “In ending the bulk of the organization’s danger.”

He added, “The repellent line, which will be at least 30 km deep, will be accompanied by the deployment of posts stationed in depth, especially with the imminent handover of the Diyala security file to the police and the movement of combat units to the vicinity of the main cities within permanent barracks that take into account the distribution of positions on distant axes to ensure strong control over the parties.”