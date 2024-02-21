Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

Role model mother, parenting tips on social media – an influencer lived this image. Now she faces a very long prison sentence.

Utah – Ideal world on the outside, a disaster on the inside: A former YouTuber from the USA and her business partner pleaded guilty to four cases of serious child abuse. The 42-year-old mother of six apparently convinced her two youngest children that they were evil and possessed and needed to be punished in order to repent. And as a so-called “expert” in child rearing.

Influencer gave parenting tips on YouTube – now she has to go to prison for a long time for child abuse

She founded a YouTube channel called “8 Passengers” in 2015 with her husband and six children. She used this to share her experiences – of all things on the subject of raising children in a large family. The mother gave tips to other parents and garnered a large number of viewers. Loud BBC The channel had over two million subscribers. It has now been deleted – the husband has filed for divorce.

The family vlogger was a star and idol in public – but at home she apparently tortured her children. How SkyNews reported, she admitted in her plea in court that she had kicked her son. She also held his head under water and closed his mouth and nose with her hands.

A US YouTuber goes to prison for child abuse. © Nicolas Armer/dpa

Mother of six tortures her youngest children with her business partner

The mother of six and her counselor admitted that they made the boy work for hours in the blazing heat without giving him enough to eat or drink. According to emergency call recordings, the 12-year-old son escaped through a window to neighbors in August and asked them to notify the police. Thin, full of sores and tape around his ankles and wrists.

Both women were then arrested and sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. The co-defendant admitted in court that she had forced the influencer's youngest daughter – then nine years old – to jump into a cactus several times. And walking barefoot on dirt roads.

Boy and girl are taken to hospital seriously injured and malnourished

The mother of six tearfully protested in court: “I will never stop crying because I hurt your tender souls.” The boy and girl were taken to hospital after the arrests. They were taken into state custody along with two other siblings.

A young woman had a completely different problem than the US YouTuber. The Gen Z influencer complained about her new job – and was fired from her job shortly afterwards. (mg)