The Armenian is fine but has been out for over three weeks. In attack, Edin is the favorite over Romelu, despite the Belgian being in great shape

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

He tried his best, but he couldn’t. Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not start the Champions League final against Manchester City. In the finishing-off at the Ataturk stadium he ran, sprinted and scored in small-field matches, but he has been out for over three weeks or since the first half of the Euroderby second leg against Milan in mid-May due to a muscle problem in the anterior rectus of his left thigh.

“He’s fine and I’ll decide calmly. Tomorrow’s finishing and muscle toning are still missing” Inzaghi said at the press conference. In reality, inside himself, Simone probably already knew that risking a player who was not at the top from the 1st minute, even a fundamental one for the ride in the elimination phase of the Champions League like the Armenian was, would have been a risk. See also Lukaku, working holiday with Onana. Romelu trains with the goal of 30 goals

on the bench — That’s why he’ll bring him to the bench and maybe use him in the second half if the tactical intelligence and class of the former Roma are needed for a handful of minutes. Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Dimarco will play in midfield. The Nerazzurri army for the conquest of… middle ground, essential for the battle against City, is ready. And the Croatian, who scored against Turin and has been in excellent form lately, should not be considered a reserve option. He will also have the captain’s armband on his arm and, with one final and two World Cup semi-finals to his credit, it’s an absolute guarantee.

edin forward — Having said that there is no room for doubt in defense and that Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni will play in front of Onana, there is still a doubt forward. Dzeko is ahead of Lukaku who in the Champions League when he came off the bench was almost always decisive. Romelu is probably better off than Edin in terms of condition, but the Bosnian, who always starts with Lautaro in the double challenges against Porto, Benfica and Milan, is the favourite. The ballot, however, this time is more open than ever. See also Psg-Real Madrid where to see it: TV, streaming and news. Champions League show

June 10, 2023 (change June 10, 2023 | 01:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #decided #Mkhitaryan #bench #DzekoLukaku