In a note, Caixa stated that the financial impacts of the government’s debt renegotiation program are still being evaluated.

O Bank of BrazilO BradescoO Santander and the Itau announced this Friday (9.jun.2023) the adhesion to Desenrola –new government debt renegotiation program– officially launched on the 3rd (6.jun). The information was confirmed to the Power360 by the advisors of the institutions.

In announcementThe February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) –an entity that represents financial institutions– said that “when [o programa] goes into operation, the banks will make their contribution so that Desenrola reduces the number of negative consumers and helps millions of citizens to reduce their debts”.

In note, the Caixa Econômica Federal stated that the operational and financial impacts of the program are still being evaluated by the bank. However, the institution said it was actively participating in joint meetings with Febraban and the Ministry of Finance.

“The bank clarifies that it actively participates in meetings with Febraban and the Ministry, with the aim of contributing to the construction of a solution aligned with the premise of qualified customer service and the strategic planning of this institution”said the Box.

Desenrola Brasil intends to join debtors and creditors so that the debt can be renegotiated and the default situation ended. Banks that adhere to the initiative must forgive debts of up to R$ 100. Financial institutions that adhere to Desenrola will receive incentives from the federal government.

The program announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), wants to remove 1.5 million Brazilians “immediately” from the defaulters list.

The people who must values ​​greater than R$ 100 will be divided into two ranges:

TRACK 1

people who receive up to 2 minimum wages or who are enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único);

in this case, the program will offer a guarantee for the renegotiation of debts of up to BRL 5,000 considered the sum of debts;

considered the sum of debts; Debtors who adhere to Desenrola must settle their debts: in cash, with own resources, or; by contracting a new credit operation with an accredited bank. The amount can be divided into up to 60 installments with interest of 1.99% per month .



Qualified financial agents may request FGO guarantee (Operations Guarantee Fund) to finance the settlement of debts.

The renegotiated debt will be exempt from IOF (Financial transaction tax). Renegotiations are planned for start in july.

Debts that have a real guarantee or are related to:

rural credit;

real estate financing;

operations with funding or third party risk; It is

other operations defined in an act of the Minister of State for Finance.

If the contractor defaults, the banks will collect the debt on their own behalf, “the adoption of a less rigorous procedure than that usually employed for the recovery of own credits is forbidden”, says the MP.

TRACK 2

It will be offered for debts contracted at the bank. Unlike people in band 1, the government will not offer FGO guaranteebut will give access to other incentives.

For the renegotiation of debts in band 2 of the Desenrola Brasil program, qualified banks must determine the presumed credit limited to the lowest value between:

the gross accounting balance of credit operations granted within the scope of Desenrola – band 2; It is

the carrying amount of credits arising from temporary differences.

As in track 1, the renegotiated debt will be exempt from IOF.

