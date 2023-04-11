From Djokovic to Nadal, passing through Alcaraz and Medvedev, up to the Azzurri with Sinner, Berrettini and Musetti

The best of the best will be present at the Internationals in Rome. From Novak Djokovic to Rafa Nadal, passing through Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and the blues Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego. A parade of stars is ready to light up the red of the Foro Italico for the historic “premiere” of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with an upgrade: a longer tournament, as long as a slam.

The entry list — In fact, the entry list of the eightieth edition of the most important and prestigious tournament on the national scene sees all the first 70 players in the ATP ranking registered at the starting line. At the top of the list, there could only be the No. 1 in the standings and reigning champion of the tournament, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, 6 times winner in Rome. Following him are the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Among the Italians already admitted to the main draw, first is Jannik Sinner, in eighth position; Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini are respectively 21st and 22nd while Lorenzo Sonego is 45th. On the Capitoline red, there will also be (barring new ailments and announcements) the recordman Rafa Nadal: the stainless 36-year-old from Manacor will go in search of the eleventh victory in the tricolor event. See also Juve capital gains, what it risks: Codacons wants relegation and revocation of the league titles

The upgrade — The 2023 edition will be the first edition with the upgrade, which will guarantee the Capitoline tournament entry into a new dimension, with two draws that will see twice as many players engaged compared to the past, with over 300 matches played for a super program spread over three intense weeks.

Dates and program — The tournament will kick off with the pre-qualifiers to be played from 2 to 5 May. The qualifications will therefore be held on 8 and 9 May: from Tuesday 9 the women’s main draw will also start with some first round matches. The men’s draw will also be staged from 10 May. May 20 will be a super Saturday: in the daytime session (from 1 pm) space for the ATP semifinals; in the evening (from 7 pm) first the final of the WTA singles, then that of the WTA doubles. Finally, Sunday 21 May, the great conclusion with the daytime session (again from 1 pm) which will assign the title of men’s doubles in succession, followed by that of singles. See also WEC | Fisichella: "Great chance of doing well in Iron Lynx"

