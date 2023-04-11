The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has extolled the high hotel occupancy and the economic spending made by the Spanish during the Easter holidays, thus highlighting his “management” model compared to an “agreer” PP. The head of the Executive, during a pre-campaign act before the next regional and municipal elections on May 28, has also censored the “noise” projected by the Popular Party and Vox, and has praised the policies of the coalition, which have contributed to overcome the pandemic and weather the crisis derived from the war in Ukraine, as he stated in his speech this Monday in Segovia. “The labor reform, agreed with unions and employers, has meant that in March 46.7% of the contracts signed are indefinite,” added the PSOE general secretary, among one of the many allusions to the measures adopted by the Government this legislature.

Sánchez has in turn emphasized the fact of “combining the immense historical heritage with urban and rural tourism.” “I would like to reflect on those who always talk about the arrival of the Apocalypse. This Holy Week we have seen terraces, hotels and beaches full, a success for the country and a resounding failure for those who invoke catastrophism”, Sánchez maintained in front of the speech by the president of PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “It is no coincidence, in 2020 the streets were deserted and the tourism sector, an economic engine, did not know its immediate or medium-term future,” recalled the socialist leader. “It is a success of the entrepreneurs who believed in their business and the employees who gritted their teeth, the institutions and town halls that put resources into sustaining themselves in the pandemic,” he indicated, assessing policies such as ICO credits, ERTEs and aid to autonomous.

The President of the Government has also highlighted his role in the European Union, and the 3,400 million euros collected to modernize the national tourism system: “We want more tourists to come and to increase the quality of tourism, modernization is essential thanks to the European funds. “The labor reform, agreed with unions and employers, has meant that in March 46.7% of the contracts signed are indefinite,” Sánchez explained, something that gives “certainty” to the Spanish, and to which he has added as factors The revaluation of pensions or the rise in the minimum wage are positive: “That is the difference with the PP”.

“Our league is management, responding to the needs of the people, the league of the blockade, noise and insults we leave to the right and the extreme right”, assured the socialist general secretary. Sánchez has evoked the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as the causes of an “economic impact on pockets”, an increase in prices against those who do “everything possible”, with ways such as the Iberian exception. This situation, Sánchez understands, allows one to learn to give “a different response to that of the financial crisis, with social advances and transformations” such as raising the minimum wage. “We have 1.1 million more employees than before the pandemic,” said the president, attacking the omens of the right. “They said that we were going to unbalance Social Security with the rise in pensions but we are reducing the public deficit. We have the greatest social peace in Europe. This is the party that defends what the majority thinks, ”he asserted.

The leader has come to Segovia to accompany the mayoress, Clara Martín, who aspires to revalidate her position after acceding to it last summer due to the resignation of Clara Luquero for personal reasons. The socialist general secretary in Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, went there, a territory where there will be no regional elections after the president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) brought them forward to February 2022 and ended up curdling the first coalition of his party with Vox. Sánchez recalled this alliance, translated into multiple controversies in the community and the sending of two formal requirements of the Executive for an anti-abortion regulation, as well as the dismantling of a labor mediation service, to reiterate that in the event of a conservative victory in the elections, a probable entente with the extreme right will loom.

Some young people have tried to boycott the act when Sánchez has quoted a few words from the vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Juan García-Gallardo, questioning the polluting effects of carbon dioxide. The group, of about 10 people, has rebuked the chief executive and warned him: “You should rethink your policy in the Sahara.” The group has been evicted from the place while the assistants chanted “president, president” in support of Sánchez, who has asked for “respect” and “education”. The president has supported the socialist candidate for mayor of Segovia by listing projects and investments for the city and province thanks to an Executive committed to “territorial cohesion” beyond Madrid. “Imagine what we can do when the wind blows in our favour”, Sánchez maintained, recalling the “haphazard legislature” that he has led, and has asked for a vote against those who “want nothing good for our country”.