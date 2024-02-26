Inter of Italy is more leading than ever in Serie A, where we have already played 25 games out of the 38 total (some clubs, like Inter, have 24), with the “Neroazzurro” taking a significant difference of nine points at the top over their immediate pursuer, Juventus.
The group directed by Simone Inzaghi, after visiting At Lecce, they will receive the always complicated Atalanta, who will come from nothing less than playing against the leader's classic rival, AC Milan. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Inter vs Atalanta played?
Date: Wednesday, February 28
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)
Hours: 16:45 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 15:45 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 14:45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 13:45 in Mexico and 20:45 in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Inter vs Atalanta?
It has not yet been confirmed whether it will go through the ESPN signal, the channel that usually broadcasts the commitments. It will be known in the next few hours.
What is the latest news from Inter?
Coach Simone Inzaghi will have to face this clash without his French striker Marcus Thuram, victim of 'an elongation of the adductor longus muscle of the right thigh' produced against the 'Colchonero' team in the Champions League, so he could be out for two weeks. We will have to see how the team assembles taking into account that it has been playing many games in a few days.
What is the latest news from Atalanta?
Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini's men are on a good streak as they beat Sassuolo 3-0, awaiting their result against Milan. Since he has no injuries or suspensions, and is satisfied with his performance, it is likely that he will repeat the XI.
Possible alignments
Inter: Summer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian; Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan; Dimarco, Alexis Sánchez or Arnautovic, Lautaro.
Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners, Miranchuk, De Ketelaere
Forecast
Inter will win 2 to 1.
