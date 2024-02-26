Following complaints from an employee, in recent weeks Horner has become the subject of an investigation undertaken directly by Red Bull's Austrian parent company, which is evaluating his behavior.

As part of the investigation, Horner was interviewed by an independent lawyer on 9 February, but remained at the helm of the team in his role as Team Principal both during the launch of the RB20 in Milton Keynes and during testing in Bahrain.

For now, the investigation has not yet reached an official conclusion, so much so that both Formula 1 and Red Bull's partners are starting to get impatient, who clearly would like the matter to be resolved quickly so that it does not drag on during season.

Speaking to Red Bull's ServusTV channel about the situation, a few days ago Marko explained that the length of the trial was mainly due to the need to conduct an in-depth investigation evaluating all the available evidence. This is also because Horner has always denied the charges made against him, supporting his position. However, behind the scenes there is pressure to close the case as quickly as possible.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing at the press conference Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

According to reported by the Associated PressFord CEO Jim Farley reportedly wrote to Red Bull making it clear that the US brand is unhappy with the lack of progress in the case. In the letter, which was seen by the AP, Farley writes that Ford is “increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of a resolution or clear indication from you as to when you expect a fair and just resolution to this matter.”

“We are equally frustrated by the lack of full transparency on this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a full accounting of all findings.”

Farley called on Red Bull to give “immediate and serious attention” to the matter.

Ford is a partner of Red Bull's new Powertrains division and will help the Milton Keynes team in the creation of the 2026 Power Units: however, in view of the debut, the US brand has already started marketing campaigns.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Farley said Ford, as a family-owned company, is unhappy with how the situation is progressing and expressed disappointment that previous calls for greater transparency on the issue had been ignored.

“As we have indicated previously, without a satisfactory answer, Ford's values ​​are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to these same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss the matter. We continue to persist and hope for a resolution that can be supported by all,” the letter reads.

Ford is not the only one to ask that Red Bull conclude the matter as soon as possible, especially in view of the opening of the F1 season which will be held in Bahrain next weekend, where all the spotlight will be on us. There are fears that the controversy could overshadow the first match of the season, but also that it could extend to the entire first part of the championship.