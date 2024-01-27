Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Regional and international parties are intensifying their efforts to end the war in Gaza, through a solution that includes several tracks that begin with a ceasefire and end with the establishment of a Palestinian state, as media reports revealed yesterday.

According to reports, the demands and outcomes discussed in the three tracks are related to each other, but it is believed that achieving their implementation may take a long time.

According to reports, ending the war is the first thing the parties must achieve, and this coincides with negotiations for the release of more than 100 hostages in Gaza, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

Officials from the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar are discussing an agreement that would halt the fighting for up to two months.

According to one proposal, the hostages will be released in stages during the two-month truce, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Diplomats from various parties say they hope that more detailed discussions can be held during the truce period, about a permanent ceasefire that may include the withdrawal of most or all Israeli forces from Gaza, and the transfer of control of the Strip to the Palestinian Authority.

To try to push these negotiations forward, William Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), intends to meet with his Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari counterparts in Europe in the coming days.

In November, the parties agreed to a short truce that led to the release of more than 100 hostages, but it quickly ended and was not renewed.

Violent battles are taking place in the southern Gaza Strip, according to eyewitnesses, in several areas of the city of Khan Yunis.

Medical sources reported that 135 people were killed in the night and continuous bombing until yesterday morning in Khan Yunis and various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The fighting is especially intense around Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, which are operating at the bare minimum and sheltering patients and thousands of displaced people.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that it “deplores the siege and targeting of its Al-Amal Hospital and its branch headquarters in Khan Yunis for the sixth day in a row.”

She added: “The bombing and gunfire around the hospital threaten the safety of medical staff, the wounded and the sick, and about 7,000 displaced people who took refuge there seeking safety and escaping the Israeli bombing.”