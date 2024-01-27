Gaza (agencies)

Displaced Palestinians in the devastated northern Gaza Strip are suffering from bad weather, where thousands of civilians are gathering and facing “desperate conditions,” according to the United Nations.

This comes as the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that “fuel, food, and supplies are running out” at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, where there are still “350 patients and 5,000 displaced people,” renewing his call for an “immediate ceasefire.”

About ten kilometers south of Khan Yunis, more than 1.3 million Palestinians are crowded into Rafah, trapped in “desperate conditions,” according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Streets crammed with hundreds of thousands of tents were flooded with water, after a bad night for those displaced due to heavy rains, according to Agence France-Presse correspondents.

In the middle of a street crowded with hundreds of displaced people and street vendors in the west of the city of Rafah, Hind Ahmed, 29 years old, is waiting for a taxi to pass by carrying her and her three children to move from the room she shares with fifty people in a school to a tent set up by her husband. Hind, who was holding in one hand her youngest child and in the other a sponge mattress that she tied with a rope and a cloth bag in which she placed some clothes, said: “We have been staying in a school classroom for more than a month, but the situation has become disastrous as we share a room with more than fifty people, so we decided to leave and live in a tent despite Weather conditions.

After two weeks of war, the family was displaced from northern Gaza to several areas in the Strip, the last of which was the city of Rafah, which is inhabited by more than one and a half million displaced people.

On these crowded streets, residents move between areas on animal-drawn carts as the price of fuel rises tenfold.

Dozens of street vendors line both sides of the roads offering for sale the aid arriving in the Gaza Strip at high prices, including canned food, mattresses, blankets, and tents. Even a bag of potato chips has cost 8 shekels, up from one shekel.

Garbage is spread throughout the city, in front of schools crowded with displaced people and between tents where the displaced have set up bathrooms that are not connected to the sewage networks that were destroyed by the bombing, but rather pour into dirt holes or into plastic barrels that spill on the ground as soon as they exceed their capacity.