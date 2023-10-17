A parliamentary commission investigating the January 8 riot in Brazil presented its final report this Tuesday, which accuses the former president Jair Bolsonaro for having encouraged the movement that that day attacked the headquarters of the three powers.

Bolsonaro “never showed sympathy for democratic principles” and “from the first day in office he attacked state institutions”said Senator Eliziane Gama, rapporteur of the parliamentary group, when presenting the text, which will be put to a vote in a session scheduled for this Wednesday.

The report accuses Bolsonaro of having been the “intellectual and moral mentor” of the coup movement and asks, under the legal theory of “domain of the fact”, that he be charged with the alleged crimes of illicit association, political violence, violent abolition of the State of Law and coup d’état.

The protesters climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.

Likewise, he proposes that Another 55 people are charged, including five former ministers of the Government chaired by the right-wing leader (2019-2022), former commanders of the Navy and the Army and about twenty soldiers, as well as deputy Carla Zambelli, a recognized voice of Bolsonarism.

The report written by Senator Gama as rapporteur of the commission was rejected by Bolsonarism, which has already announced that it will present a parallel document, which will accuse the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of “omissions” in the area of ​​security that They “facilitated” the action of the vandals.

The international community has shown its rejection of the violent takeover of Congress in Brazil.

The document prepared by Gama presents, over 1,100 pages, a detailed account of what happened in the country since October 30 of last year, when Lula won over Bolsonaro at the polls.

Appointment the road blockades carried out by truck drivers, the camps in front of Army barracks to demand military intervention, frustrated attacks in Brasilia and discussions within the Government to prevent Lula’s inauguration, materialized in a draft “coup decree” found by the Police.

According to Gama, all this leads to the conclusion that the assault on the three branches of government on January 8 was only the corollary of a coup plot that began to take shape “before” Lula was proclaimed winner of the October elections and that took force “from that moment on”, in order to “prevent a supposed communism from taking over the country”.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The report, which also links this movement to the “widespread dissemination of lies” and “hate speech” on social networks, will be voted on this Wednesday by the commission, dominated by the ruling party, and if approved it will then be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office. General and to the courts.

The work of the parliamentary commission, however, is trailing the investigation in Justicewhich has accepted the complaints filed against 1,390 defendants in the riot, of which six have already been sentenced to sentences of up to 17 years in prison.

The judicial investigation has not concluded and is trying to identify those who financed the movement and its “intellectual authors”, among whom former president Jair Bolsonaro himself appears as a suspect.

EFE