For some they are a lottery. Certainly to shoot them you need a certain specialization, which includes technique, composure and experience. Just look at the penalty of a winner born like Rakitic. Unfortunately for Roma, José Mourinho was unable to include his best penalty takers in the list.

ALREADY LEFT

—

The first Roma specialists are Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The first came out exhausted in the 67th minute, probably remaining on the pitch longer than expected, the second came out after giving everything at the start of the second overtime. Also out Abraham, another valid option and Matic, knocked out in the last action, an expert and solid player like few others. So when it came to choosing 5, he found himself with only Cristante, who scored with the first penalty, and Belotti, who would probably have kicked the last one. From the penalty spot it was the turn of two central defenders, Mancini and Ibanez. With disastrous results. And many, many regrets.