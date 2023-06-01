For many, the highlight of the presentation of PlayStation from last week was the action-packed trailer for the game of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This long-awaited sequel looks fantastic – we saw new abilities and features, we got some big teases about where the story is headed, and of course it’s visually gorgeous. Although it seems to be almost ready to launch, Insomniac Games has confirmed that what we saw is not the final version of the game.

There has been a lot of concern among fans, spreading unfounded fears among themselves about the exclusive graphics of PS5. Many point to the water splashes and other minor details in the gameplay demo as proof that this is a downgrade from previous installments in the series. Fortunately, Community Manager James Stevenson has been able to confirm that the gameplay footage is not from a finished version.

In response to a concerned fan’s question, Stevenson shared a single animated GIF:

@JamesStevenson Question is the latest Spider-Man 2 gameplay footage the final build of the game? — Treyshawn Porche 🎮🎬♐️ (@rporchr2600) May 27, 2023

Obviously, the game still has a few months to go before it’s ready for its official release, and although spider-man 2 It already looks great, polishing is usually left for the final stages of development. In other words, the next time we see it, it will undoubtedly look even better and closer to the final product that we will all play later this year.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: I don’t know about you but I was very satisfied with both the presentation of Sony and Insomniac, if we are still going to have something better at the end, wow!