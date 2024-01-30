The indictment of Martine Moise, widow of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, for murder opens a new chapter in the investigation of this assassination. a case for which five people have already pleaded guilty before the courts of the United States, where the plot was planned and financed.

Moise was tortured and murdered in the early hours of July 7, 2021 in his private residence in the Pétion-ville sector of the capital. by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians.

In the attack his wife, first lady Martine Moise, was injured, Therefore, that same day she was transferred to Miami (United States).

Information published this Tuesday in the local press states that Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire, who is investigating the case, issued an arrest warrant against Martine Moise in October 2023 in relation to the murder of the head of state.

The woman, who has always advocated the creation of an international court to investigate the death of her husband, is accused of armed robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy to attack Jovenel Moise, according to the publications.

The news about the accusation of the former first lady has been known coinciding with the end of Wesser Voltaire's administration, whose sentence could be made public between the end of February and March, according to the information released.

For now, Martine Moise has not publicly referred to the issue.

Martine Moïse, first lady of Haiti, survived the attack and has provided key information.

Former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John, Haitian-Chilean Rodolphe Jaar and former Colombian military man Alejandro Rivera García have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a Miami court for his participation in the assassination.

Two other people, former Colombian military man Mario Antonio Palacios and Haitian-Colombian and former informant for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Joseph Vincent, pleaded guilty to the murder and are awaiting sentencing in Miami.

According to Miami court documents, between February and July 2021 South Florida “served as a central location for planning and financing the plot to overthrow President Moïse and replace him with someone who would serve the political objectives and financial interests of the conspirators.”

