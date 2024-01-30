An initial discussion of the rules of the game and setting personal boundaries will help avoid problems and awkwardness the morning after a casual intimate relationship, says relationship expert Cheryl Fagan. Basic rules of sex without commitment revealed Fashion Journal.

Fagan urged those who want to have sex without commitment to stop being tormented by remorse. “For people who don't want to commit to a serious or long-term relationship, casual sex can provide pleasure and a sense of liberation,” she explained.

To get the most out of casual sex and avoid awkwardness the morning after, Fagan advised discussing the rules of the game with your partner beforehand. According to her, properly set boundaries will help make the connection emotionally and physically comfortable.

She also urged people not to be shy about talking about their erotic fantasies and needs in bed. Moreover, during such conversations it is necessary to discuss both contraception and tests for sexually transmitted diseases.

In conclusion, Fagan recommended that lovers of intimate relationships without obligations be honest not only with their partner, but also with themselves. If a person's intention is only to have fun and explore their sexuality, then they are more likely to have a good experience, says the expert. “To have casual sex, you need to be confident in yourself and what you want from it, so that you can communicate openly and honestly without feeling at risk of being too vulnerable,” she explained.

Previously, sexologist Tracey Cox suggested that any sexual intercourse is risky and can harm a person’s life and health. The first danger Cox warned about was infection with the human papillomavirus.