In the first six months of 2023, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) identified 15,815 violations in public procurement. This was reported to Izvestia in the press service of the department on July 20.

When comparing the first half of 2022 and 2023, the FAS determined that over the same period in 2023, the number of considered complaints increased by 45% (23,655 in 2023 and 16,307 in 2022). This trend in the service is associated with an increase in the number of placed purchases, as well as a significant decrease in the number of returned complaints (4,209 complaints in 2022 against 2,346 complaints in 2023).

In addition, in the first half of 2023, 10,177 complaints (43% of the considered complaints) were recognized as justified (including partially). At the same time, it is clarified that most of them were identified in terms of posting information in the EIS in violation of the requirements, as well as establishing improper requirements for participants.

The most frequent violations of the government decree “On the requirements for participants in the procurement of goods, works, services to meet state and municipal needs …” were the non-application of the decree at the time when it is provided for by its respective position, as well as the combination of various positions into one lot.

Also, among the frequently occurring violations, the FAS Russia identified the admission to the procurement of participants who do not have the relevant experience. An example is a contract for the construction of several objects, each of which is not suitable in terms of amount.

Earlier, on July 17, Secretary of State, Deputy Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Sergey Puzyrevsky said that the number of complaints about overpricing food products has increased in Russia. According to him, the reason for this in a number of cases was unscrupulous, speculative behavior of market participants in relation to consumers.