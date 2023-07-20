The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered up to a dozen earthquakes at dawn this Thursday with an epicenter in the Cadiz town of Algodonales, a town located in the Sierra de Cádiz. The largest tremor, of magnitude 3.5, was recorded at 5.44. So far, no personal or material damage has been reported, neither in the town of Algodonales itself, nor in the neighboring town of Zahara de la Sierra, where tremors have also been registered.

The epicenter of the largest earthquake has been recorded at a depth of one kilometer, according to information from the IGN, and has been felt in the municipality of Algodonales, in Zahara, and in El Bosque, as well as in other parts of the province of Cádiz. Between 3:24 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. this Thursday, another nine tremors with the same origin of magnitudes that have oscillated between 1.5 and 2 on the Richter scale have been recorded. Three others have also been recorded, of magnitude 1.6 with epicenters in El Gastor (Cádiz), Zahara and Valle de Abdalajís (Málaga).

“I was awake at that time and I haven’t noticed anything. I only noticed that the dogs were howling and, after seeing the earthquake, perhaps it was because of that,” explained the mayor of Algodonales, Ángel Acuña. The councilor assures that some neighbors have told him that they had felt the tremor, although no damage has been recorded in the municipality. In Zahara, the mayor Santiago Galván has not come to perceive anything, nor has he located any inhabitant who has noticed. “Fortunately, there is not a single damage detected,” he explains. The unified 112 Andalucía Emergency Service has not received calls warning of consequences of the earthquake and has contacted the emergency services of Algodonales and the neighboring municipalities of the region without any of them having reported personal or material damage.

It is not the first time that Algodonales, Zahara and the Sierra de Cádiz in general have experienced earthquakes. “Three years ago, he caught me in the office and they moved even the furniture,” recalls the councilor of Zahara. The one on this occasion has caught both municipalities in their high tourist season. The two towns concentrate this week hundreds of rural tourism travelers, mainly “national and family”, as explained by the mayor of Algodonales, a municipality in high demand by people who are fond of wind sports, such as paragliding.

In case of earthquakes, Emergencias 112 Andalucía recommends that once the earthquake is over, you proceed to evacuation. In the case of being inside a home or office, it is necessary to gather all the cohabitants and go out into the street, always using the stairs and with the use of the elevator prohibited. But first you must check that no one is hurt.