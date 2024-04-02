Revenues from privatization to the budget in January-March 2024 amounted to 2.2 billion rubles – this is almost twice the 1.2 billion allocated for the whole year, Rosimushchestvo told Izvestia. They added that all necessary measures are being taken to maximize revenues from the sale of state property.

“Probably, in the first quarter, state-owned controlling stakes in only a few large companies, which are not yet public, were sold. Information about which enterprises were privatized is not disclosed,” emphasized Natalya Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Exceeding the plan may be due to the interest of investors, since now there is no opportunity to invest in Western companies due to sanctions, believes Natalia Shuvalova, associate professor of the Faculty of Economics of RUDN University.

The privatization list this year may include the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), RusHydro, Novorossiysk Merchant Fleet, and Sovcomflot, Shuvalova suggested. She added: candidates for partial sale are Alrosa, Aeroflot, Russian Post.

The expert recalled that the Rosspirtprom deal is still relevant, and it is also planned to terminate the state’s participation in the authorized capital of the Makhachkala sea commercial port.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the privatization plan should be adjusted to 100 billion rubles in 2024.

Private to whole: revenues from privatization by April doubled the plan for the year