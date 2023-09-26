You only take in-ear headphones out of your ear when you go to sleep. That’s the idea from Apple and Sony. In any case, they do everything with their products to ensure that you can use them all day long. You just shouldn’t sing.

DPlugs in the ears have long been part of everyday life. Anyone who wears in-ear headphones will no longer be looked at stupidly. Even if someone leaves it in their ear during the conversation, the other person knows that they have switched it on and understand everything. The earphones are used to make phone calls, listen to podcasts, listen to the news and reduce background noise.

Good sound for listening to music is a given. True Wireless, as they are called, are worn by many like a watch that is only put aside at night. In order for the plugs to become something like a part of the body, the software must be flexible.