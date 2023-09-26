Through Amazon Italy is now available pre-order discounted for the PS5 Standard and EA Sports FC 24 bundle. The price is €499.99, meaning there is a €120 discount. The release date is September 29, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this bundle it is €619.99. The current price is an official Sony discount and it will not be possible to find the product at a lower price, at least not through Amazon Italy or PlayStation Direct. In any case, as always this is a guaranteed minimum price booking and in the event of a discount before shipping this will automatically be applied to your order.

The bundle includes one Standard PS5, i.e. with an optical reader, and a copy of EA Sports FC 24 in digital format which can be redeemed via the PS Store (you must have an account and an internet connection). Obviously the package also includes the DualSense controller, the HDMI cable, the AC power cable and a USB cable for charging the controller.