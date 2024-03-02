In the Republic of Crimea, traffic on the Tavrida highway in the direction of the city of Kerch in the Feodosia region is temporarily limited. Advisor to the head of the republic Oleg Kryuchkov announced this on March 3 in his Telegram channel.

“Traffic on the Tavrida highway in the Kerch direction is temporarily limited. The site is in the Feodosia region,” he pointed out.

As Kryuchkov clarified, you can go around the blocked area by turning at the village of Batalnoye, then drivers were advised to follow the alternate route to the village of Semisotka, and then you can return to the Tavrida highway.

It is noted that traffic police crews are working on the spot and are informing drivers of ways to bypass the area with limited traffic.

Earlier, on March 2, it was reported that at the entrance to Crimea, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation discovered and neutralized an explosive device that was located on the bottom of a car traveling to the republic. According to law enforcement agencies, an improvised explosive device was discovered at the Dzhankoy checkpoint during an inspection of a car driven by a law enforcement officer of the Kherson region.