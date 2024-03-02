Adviser to the head of Crimea: traffic on the Tavrida highway in the direction of Kerch is blocked

Traffic on the Tavrida highway in Crimea is temporarily limited in the direction of Kerch. About this in your Telegram channel reported Adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy Oleg Kryuchkov.

He clarified that traffic was stopped in the Feodosia area. The official also published ways to avoid the blocked area.

Previously, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.

March 3 Telegram channel Shot reported about the explosions in Feodosia. Several explosions were heard at three o'clock in the morning, and several more explosions were heard later.