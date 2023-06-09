The criminologist Adolfo Ceretti ad Business: “I’ll explain why restorative justice is a revolution”

Victim and perpetrator, linked by the thread of the crime. But also people, whose destinies have crossed paths and whose “social bond” already existing or not, has been broken. The chronicle bears witness to it: the crime of Giulia Tramontano, killed by the hand of her boyfriend with over 37 stab wounds, and the double homicide of the Neapolitan, where Raffaele Caiazzo killed his son-in-law and daughter-in-law are only the latest cases in which the contrast between the author of the offense and the victims is increasingly marked; but also where the relationship between the two is ever closer.

Cases where “recomposing” the evil committed would seem impossible, where even thinking of “repairing” appears out of reality. But is it really so? The recent Cartabia Reform has fully regulated an institution that was previously only sketchy, that of restorative justice.

Affaritaliani.it tried to better understand what it is with Adolfo Cerettifull professor of Criminology at the University of Milan-Bicocca, and scientific coordinator of the Criminal Mediation Office of Milan.

For which crimes is it possible to start a restorative justice program?

Restorative justice programs are accessible without exclusions in relation to the type of crime or its seriousness. Also for murders, sexual assaults, kidnappings. Obviously this principle of a general nature must be tempered on the basis of a series of other articles.

Who can ask to start a path of restorative justice?

It is not only the judge who sends, but also the victim himself can ask to promote a path of restorative justice. It is not unthinkable, and it has happened more than once that it was the victim who promoted the path of reparation. On more than one occasion, in the case of murders, kidnappings … or in very serious cases of violence. It is necessary to overcome the prejudice that victims do not want to meet those responsible for heinous crimes, because it is precisely the victims who may have an interest in meeting and asking decisive questions to those who have inflicted the evil. Only those who have committed it, in fact, are the custodians of some truths that can be decisive for adequately processing the traumatic experiences lived.

