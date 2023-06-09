Above, in the Roland Garros draw, the two strong names, the early final, one of the best tennis players ever against a boy who is in a hurry to add himself to history: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Below, on paper but also as regards the degree of anticipation of the enthusiasts, the other two and the “other” semifinal, the one that does not take the spotlight but hides ambitions, redemptions and the desire to be heard: Casper Ruud against Sascha Zverev . That is: the eternal underestimated and the reborn. Two who have already played Grand Slam finals, but have not yet managed to win unlike Carlitos and Nole.