Mexico.- Through TikTok the video of a woman preparing a michelada on the minibus.
Definitely, The famous micheladas have become an addictive drink for their flavor and on social networks the video of a woman preparing her drink on public transport went viral.
On the TikTok account @soymakiluki, a woman who was considered by many to be an “idol” for preparing a delicious michelada.
“Imagine living in Switzerland and missing the michelada on the bus“, reads the video while watching the carefree woman taking out all the ingredients such as lemon, salt and her favorite beer.
TikTok users reacted to the video that was taken with humor.
“I don't laugh because it could easily be me“,” “I got thirsty,” commented Internet users and even wished him health!
