Microsoft announces a new event dedicated to indie game demos through the program [email protected]which next week will allow you to try various new titles coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One among which Bow downRhythm Sprout and others.

The [email protected] Winter Game Demo Event continues the series of seasonal events dedicated to indie games that come from the [email protected] support program, offering 20 demos that can be played freely by all users for one week, from 6 to 12 December 2022.

[email protected] Winter Game Demo Event, promotional image

This initiative is also connected to the The Game Awardsso there will probably be links to this throughout the show.

Microsoft has announced only some of the titles present, namely:

Bow down by Yaza Games

Rhythm Sprout by SURT/tinyBuild

Thirsty Suitors by Outerloop Studios/Annapurna Interactive

Tin Hearts by Rogue Sun/Wired Productions

This is obviously only a small part of the list, considering that in total there will be 20 demos made available during the week. As specified by Microsoft, these trial versions will be promoted within the Xbox dashboard in the week between 6 and 12 December, but it is possible that they will also be made available later on the independent initiative of the developers.

Development teams would like to receive gods feedback from these trial days, therefore, the appeal addressed to users is to try the games and provide impressions and any suggestions to the authors. Also, these demos are built on top of pre-release games, so they are not representative of the definitive features of the reference games.