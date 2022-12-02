The Christmas rush has already begun, everyone is in a hurry and scheduling their community events. Gamers could not be the exception, video game tournaments are definitely a renowned congregation. This time it’s time to have fun with the tournament online for the Latin American Cup of Mario Strikers: Battle Leaguealso to be very ad hoc with the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The tournament will be free, presented by JVLAT. So it will be directed towards the players who live in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The restriction is that only young people over the age of 14 who are residents of the mentioned countries can participate.

It will be held from December 16 to 22, 2022. Schedules will be available once registration is complete.

What do you need to participate in the Latin American Cup of Mario Strikers: Battle League?

Your copy of the title.

Active Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The video game costs 1399 MXN and subscription to Monthly Nintendo Switch Online has a cost of 100 MXN —unless you contrast annual, family, or family annual.

What will the tournament consist of?

Each country will have its own national tournament, which will consist of 1V1 matches.

this phase It will be held from December 8 to 14, 2022. It will be divided into three qualifying phases.

will be announced later the winners from each of the six countries, In addition, the shelf details will be released. between December 16 and 21.

To end, On December 22, the tournament between titans will be held.

The last two phases of the tournament for the Latin American Cup Mario Strikers: Battle League will have driving by casters and will be broadcast on the official Nintendo LATAM channels.

Source: Nintendo Switch

How to register for the tournament Mario Strikers: Battle League?

From today, December 2 you can register, Registration will close on December 4, 2022. You can fill the form here.

We recommend: What is the Blue Lock project and why does everyone say it worked?

How will the Latin American Cup broadcasts work?

December 16 – Top 8 Mexico

December 17 – Top 8 Argentina

December 18 – Top 8 Colombia

December 19 – Top 8 Peru

December 20 – Top 8 Brazil

December 21 – Top 8 Chile

The most anticipated, without a doubt, It will be the International Showdown dated for December 22, 2022.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.