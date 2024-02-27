Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Supermodel Cindy Crawford showed off her puck skills – a jubilant fan crowned the performance

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Supermodel Cindy Crawford showed off her puck skills – a jubilant fan crowned the performance

Cindy Crawford participated in the halftime contest of the Chicago Blackhawks game.

As a top model known Cindy Crawford showed in Sunday's NHL round that skill can also be found with a hockey stick.

Crawford, 58, stepped onto the ice during halftime of the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings.

His task was to shoot the puck from the center of the field into the goal. To make the task more difficult, a plywood sheet with three holes was placed.

Shooting with his right hand down, Crawford flicked the first attempt from the left past the goal and the second just narrowly from the right. However, the third attempt brought a result, when the puck slipped into the goal through the middle gap.

The success was followed by jubilant cheering and cheering with the leader of the competition.

Crawford was one of the world's most famous supermodels in the 1980s and 90s. In addition to her modeling work, she has also acted in several films and TV series, made fitness videos and appeared in music videos.

See also  Agriculture Ville Puhakka, 25, and Kaisa Peura, 23, fell in love on the school bench - Now they are pursuing a common dream far from the rest of the settlement, debts of 600,000 euros on their necks

In the match itself, the home crowd was disappointed when the player who represented Chicago for 16 years, but who plays in Detroit this season Patrick Kane scored a 3–2 winning goal in extra time.

#Ice #hockey #Supermodel #Cindy #Crawford #showed #puck #skills #jubilant #fan #crowned #performance

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Carls Jr and Cinemex celebrate the leap year with promotions

Carls Jr and Cinemex celebrate the leap year with promotions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result