Ice hockey | Supermodel Cindy Crawford showed off her puck skills – a jubilant fan crowned the performance

Cindy Crawford participated in the halftime contest of the Chicago Blackhawks game.

As a top model known Cindy Crawford showed in Sunday's NHL round that skill can also be found with a hockey stick.

Crawford, 58, stepped onto the ice during halftime of the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings.

His task was to shoot the puck from the center of the field into the goal. To make the task more difficult, a plywood sheet with three holes was placed.

Shooting with his right hand down, Crawford flicked the first attempt from the left past the goal and the second just narrowly from the right. However, the third attempt brought a result, when the puck slipped into the goal through the middle gap.

The success was followed by jubilant cheering and cheering with the leader of the competition.

Crawford was one of the world's most famous supermodels in the 1980s and 90s. In addition to her modeling work, she has also acted in several films and TV series, made fitness videos and appeared in music videos.

In the match itself, the home crowd was disappointed when the player who represented Chicago for 16 years, but who plays in Detroit this season Patrick Kane scored a 3–2 winning goal in extra time.