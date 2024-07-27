“The world is burning” – this motto of the climate movement is confirmed day by day by the increasing number of climate disasters worldwide. But since the European elections and the national elections in France and the Netherlands, this slogan needs a significant addition: Europe’s industrial workers have caught fire for the cause of the enemies of Europe and democracy. In droves, workers between Marseille, Rotterdam and Duisburg are running after the extremists who promise ever simpler solutions in an increasingly complex world. For many people, ambitious climate targets for 2040 are taking a back seat to the worry of not being able to pay their rent, food purchases and their children’s education at the end of the month.