A summer day is made perfectly delicious by a light serving that starts with fresh yogurt and ends with lace-edged flatbreads.

Perfect the setting for a summer’s day is delicious and light. Homemade yogurt with strawberries is enjoyed for breakfast, a hearty salt & vinegar casserole for lunch, and lace-edged flatbreads with salty and sweet filling for dinner.

Creamy soft, slightly acidic coconut yogurt is easily prepared with a couple of ingredients. Lactic acid bacteria, which are available in capsule form, are mixed with coconut milk. The most important thing is to prepare the yogurt in a well-cleaned and dried glass jar, so that the yogurt remains edible for 4–5 days.

Coconut yogurt and strawberry-lime salad Homemade yogurt tastes good with berries. 4 servings Preparation time 10 minutes + preparation 12 hours 2 teaspoons (à 400 g) of coconut milk sold in a can 4 lactic acid bacteria capsules 2 teaspoons vanilla sugar or honey Strawberry-lime salad 250 g of fresh strawberries 1 lime 1 tablespoon of honey ½ dl chopped lemon balm 1. Put the cans of coconut milk in the fridge for a couple of hours. Scoop the solid fat milk into a clean glass jar. Mix about 1 tablespoon of the liquid part into the coconut milk, so that the composition becomes suitably flexible. 2. Open the lactic acid bacteria capsules and mix their contents with coconut milk. Season with vanilla sugar or honey. Cover the jar with cheesecloth or a moistened piece of paper towel. Let it brew at room temperature, protected from the sun, for 12–24 hours. Place in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours. 3. Cut the stems off the strawberries. Chop the strawberries into a bowl. Wash the lime, grate its green peel finely and squeeze the juice. Combine lime zest and juice and honey. Add them to the strawberries. Mix in the lemon meringue. Serve strawberry-lime salad with yogurt.

Coconut milk is kept in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before preparation, so it is easy to scrape off the fatty congealed milk from its surface. Coconut milk sold in a can freezes better in the refrigerator than the one sold in a cardboard package.

Lactic acid bacteria make yogurt gentle on the stomach and they also increase the acidity when the yogurt is allowed to be made in peace. If you want, you can sweeten the yogurt with vanilla or honey, or grate in, for example, citrus peel. Serve a fresh strawberry salad made of strawberries, lime and lemon balm with yogurt, granola or nuts.

“ The trendy salt & vinegar combination is unbeatable.

Renew you should boil a good amount of potatoes so that you can use the leftovers to make a simple casserole suitable for a quick lunch. The flavor is in the caper vinaigrette, which is mixed with the fried ingredients before serving.

The trendy salt & vinegar combination is unbeatable. The wine vinegar gives the pittis an appropriate acidity, while the capers, bacon and halloumi add saltiness to the taste.